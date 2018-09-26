BUFFALO, N.Y. - It has been months since Governor Andrew Cuomo answered reporters' questions in Buffalo, but today he did on a variety of topics.

LEGALIZING MARIJUANA IN NY

When asked whether New York will legalize recreational marijuana as many nearby states are preparing to do, Gov. Cuomo tried polling a reporter, but later voiced his support for a state health department's report that says the benefits outweighs the risks.

"The benefits of legalization outweigh the risks when you legalize it you can regulate it, you can have revenue, you can dictate who sells it, you can regulate the quality of the product," Cuomo said adding that the devil is in the details.

He admits it will be a controversial topic that the legislature will act on next year.

I LOVE NY SIGNS

The blue 'I Love New York' highway signs are scheduled to be removed by the end of the month. If not, it could cost the state $14 million in federal funding. "We are still discussing with the federal government what changes they want to the signs, but the I Love NY campaign itself has run its course," said Cuomo, who expects a switch to a new campaign theme.

If you're wondering if we will see a gubernatorial debate, "It's an open question," according to the Governor.

NEW CONVENTION CENTER IN BUFFALO

As for a new Buffalo Convention Center, "It's something we are working on with the Mayor," he said.

NIAGARA FALLS

The City of Niagara Falls is dealing with a financial shortfall due to the loss of revenue from the Seneca compact. The state is in arbitration with the Senecas which should be concluded by the end of the year according to the Governor. He said the state will advance $12.3 million to Niagara Falls.

