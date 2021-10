In a statement, Lucian Chalfen says, "As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly."

ALBANY, N.Y. — A spokesman for New York State Courts tells 2 On Your Side that a misdemeanor complaint has been filed in Albany City Court against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a statement, Lucian Chalfen says, "As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly."

Cuomo resigned from office in August amid multiple investigations into alleged sexual misconduct.