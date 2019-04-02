ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment Monday, charging New York State Assemblyman Joseph Errigo and lobbyist Robert Scott Gaddy with conspiracy, receiving a bribe concerning programs receiving federal funds, honest services wire fraud, and using a facility in interstate commerce for unlawful activity.

Gaddy is also charged with agreeing to pay a bribe concerning programs receiving federal funds, as well as offering and paying a bribe concerning programs receiving federal funds.

The charges carry a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Errigo, 79, of Conesus, N.Y., will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Gaddy, 48, of Albany, was arraigned earlier Monday and was released on conditions.

The charges stem from an FBI investigation.