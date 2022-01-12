Inspector General: Disparities in discipline found in New York prisons

The New York State Inspector General's office looked into the disparities in how Black and Brown inmates are disciplined compared to White inmates.

NEW YORK — A report from a state watchdog released Thursday is raising concerns about alleged racial disparities in how incarcerated individuals are treated in New York prisons.

The New York State Inspector General's office looked into the disparities in how Black and Hispanic inmates are disciplined compared to White inmates. The analysis found that despite policy changes within the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) to address known problems, Black and Hispanic inmates are more likely to face additional punishment than White inmates.

“There is no doubt that the criminal justice system is just one of many systems that have a devastatingly disproportionate impact on New Yorkers of color,” said Inspector General Lang. “Sadly, as reflected by the six years of data in our Report, although racial disparities may not start at the prison gates, unfortunately they also do not end there. We are hopeful that shining a light on this continuing inequality will contribute to changes in policy and practice that prioritize equal justice and dignity to incarcerated New Yorkers.”

Among the findings:

A Black incarcerated individual was more than 22 percent more likely to be issued Misbehavior Report than a White incarcerated individual;

A Hispanic incarcerated individual was more than 12 percent more likely to be issued Misbehavior Report than a White incarcerated individual; and

Non-White incarcerated individuals were issued more Misbehavior Reports, per person, than White incarcerated individuals.

While the analysis found an increase in disparities between 2017-2019, despite corrective policies being put in place, they could not determine the cause.