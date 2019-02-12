ALBANY, N.Y. — A new law in New York State will give you more protection from telemarketers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the "Nuisance Call Act" Monday, closing what he calls a loophole in the Do Not Call registry.

"This loophole is a license to annoy New Yorkers that telemarketers have taken advantage of for far too long," Governor Cuomo said in a released statement. "With these new protections, we can help ensure New Yorkers receive fewer unwanted calls and their privacy is protected once and for all."

The new law now requires live telemarketers to give consumers the option to be added to the seller's do-not-call list.

It also requires telemarketers to get a person's consent before sharing or selling their contact information.

