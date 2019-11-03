ALBANY, N.Y. — Legalized marijuana may not happen this year in New York state.

An article posted by Gannett Albany in the Democrat & Chronicle cites Governor Andrew Cuomo as saying, "It is increasingly unlikely that an agreement will be reached by the start of the fiscal year."

"I’m no longer confident marijuana will be done in the budget," Cuomo told reporters at the Capitol.

Earlier this month, 2 On Your Side reported top Democrats in the state legislature said it was "unlikely" that a legalization bill would be done in time for the budget at the end of this month, as they had planned.

In an interview on WNYC radio March 1, Governor Cuomo suggested that may be a requirement for legalization to get done at all.