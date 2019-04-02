ALBANY, N.Y. — New York is facing a financial problem, and Governor Cuomo is blaming it on Washington.

The governor announced that the state has an unexpected $2.3 billion shortage in the budget because income tax collections were sharply down from projections the last two months.

He and the state comptroller say it's because of the cap on state and kocal tax deductions in the Republican tax bill that passed last year.

And they say lawmakers are now trying to figure out where to make up that money in the budget.