ALBANY, N.Y. — It looks like there may be a clear path forward for the Child Victims Act in Albany.

The bill would extend the statute of limitations for people who were sexually abused as children, and the governor included it in the budget he introduced last week.

But Catholic leaders say the bill he introduced eliminated a line that was in last year's version of the bill that they say would have protected public schools and the government from those lawsuits.

Newsday reported Wednesday that Governor Cuomo's counsel says he'll work with the legislature to get that line added.