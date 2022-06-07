Check your mail! NYS begins mailing out homeowner tax rebate credit checks

The one-year program was initiated to provide property tax relief to homeowners in 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a homeowner in New York state, check your mail.

The state has begun mailing out the homeowner tax rebate credit.

The one-year program was initiated to provide property tax relief to homeowners in 2022.

The checks were originally planned to be sent out in the fall of 2022, but the state sent them out early.

Who qualifies to receive the rebate?

Homeowners who have qualified for the 2022 STAR credit or exemption, have an income less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year, and a school tax liability for the 2022-23 school year that is more than your 2022 STAR benefit.

The state expects most checks to be mailed out during the month of June. They say if you don't receive your check by early July, you can expect to receive it before your school tax bill is due. No exact dates are given as to when you will receive your check.

The amount of tax rebate credit depends on where your home is located, how much your income is and whether or not you receive basic STAR or enhanced STAR.