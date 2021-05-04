AP source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough

Silver was serving his more than six-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, in a corruption case

NEW YORK — Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been released from a federal prison on furlough, while he awaits potential placement to home confinement.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Silver was serving his more than six-year sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, in a corruption case.

The person says he's been released on furlough while awaiting potential placement to home confinement to serve his sentence at home.