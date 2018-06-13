Former Sabres owner Tom Golisano and billionaire has lost his bid to have the Town of South Bristol in Ontario County lower the assessed value of his vacation home because geese poop on his lawn.

On May 22, Golisano argued to the town's Board of Assessment Review that his 2,900 square-foot home on the shore of Canandaigua Lake is worth only half of the current tax valuation of $5.7 million because the property has been rendered unusable due to abundant piles of excrement left behind by flocks of Canada geese that won't go away.

The board didn't buy it and issued its decision on May 31. Town Assessor Valary Muscarella said the board appended no comments to its decision, which was mailed to Golisano on June 4.

Under state law, Golisano may appeal the South Bristol assessment board's decision in state Supreme Court or via Small Claims Assessment Review.

Golisano is no stranger to property tax assessment fights. He sued Mendon in 2009 over the assessment of a home there and got a court to lower the value from $6 million to just under $3 million. Then, in 2014, he went after Mendon again and secured a reduction on the same property from that $3 million to just under $2 million.

Golisano has so far withheld $145,000 in property taxes, school taxes and penalties from South Bristol and the Naples Central School District this year, saying the town's efforts to help him rid the property of geese has been for the birds. Town Supervisor Daniel Marshall said earlier this year that it's not the town's responsibility to drive the birds off of Golisano's land.

In January, Golisano launched an educational initiative for taxpayers, Tax My Property Fairly, which seeks to help taxpayers challenge their property assessments.

He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

