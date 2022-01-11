$230 million in supplemental SNAP benefits available for New York residents

SNAP households in all counties outside NYC should see the supplemental benefits posted sometime between January 12 and January 21.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday more than $200 million in food assistance funds for New Yorkers in January.

New York residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for the month of January 2022. This will also include those residents who already receive the maximum benefit, who will receive a supplemental allotment later this month of at least $95.

"As we continue to endure the difficulties of the pandemic, too many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet," Hochul said. "These additional food benefits will play a critical role in eliminating food insecurity throughout the state. As the cold weather puts pressure on family budgets, these additional SNAP funds will provide much-needed relief."

SNAP households in all counties outside NYC should see the supplemental benefits posted sometime between January 12 and January 21.

More than 2.77 million New York residents use SNAP benefits to make ends meet. Many continue to rely on the funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTDA Acting Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, "The tremendous impact these food benefits have had for New York households cannot be overstated. The additional benefits SNAP households have received since the onset of the pandemic have helped millions of New Yorkers to avoid food insecurity and make ends meet during the ongoing public health emergency."

The money will be delivered directly to existing EBT accounts and can be accessed using their EBT cards. The supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food are authorized retailers. Unused funds will carry over to the following month.