BUFFALO, N.Y. — At each of their home games, the New York Yankees take time during the 7th inning stretch to honor a military veteran when they play "God Bless America."



On Friday night that honor will be bestowed on a veteran from right here in Western New York.

For a lifetime New York Yankees fan it’ll be a dream come true for Jonathan Joyce of Kenmore who, despite having attended dozens of Yankee games, admits to be “a little nervous” about being brought out onto the field to be recognized in front of what will almost certainly a capacity crowd when the Yanks take on their arch-rival Boston Red Sox.

Joyce enlisted in the Army right out high school in 1998 and re-enlisted after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

As an Army National Guardsman, he spent tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, rising from the rank of infantry soldier to Sargent.

Along the way, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal (with valor) for his actions during an ambush in 2004, when he was credited for saving the lives of five of his comrades.

“We were able to hold our ground and return fire and get out of there successfully," Joyce recalled.

But despite the years since his tours of duty, Joyce still becomes emotional when recalling his brothers in arms who did not make it back.

After his service was over, Joyce attended college on the GI Bill and is today the IT Systems Administrator for the Girl Scouts of Western New York, which is something some of his army buddies have a hard time believing.

“When I told them I was working for the Girl Scouts, they thought I was pulling their leg because I went from all males in an infantry unit to working with mostly females. I told them, ‘they're just like you guys…only more discipline’," Joyce said with a laugh.

Joyce’s current mission is that of a husband and father to twin boys born a year ago.

“I actually tell people that I got better sleep in a combat zone than I did in the last year with two twin boys, but it's surreal to see them," he said.

Joyce and almost 30 friends and family members will leave for the Bronx at 4 a.m. Friday, taking an Amtrak from his native Niagara Falls, with the prospect of turning the Empire Express into a veritable troop train.

“It’s a huge honor to be recognized by the Yankees and I’m really excited to be going,” he said.

Click on the video player to watch our story from reporter Dave McKinley and Chief Photojournalist Andy DeSantis.