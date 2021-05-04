New York to set minimum staffing levels for nursing homes

The bill passed the Assembly on Tuesday and then headed for debate in the Senate.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nursing homes in New York will have to provide a minimum level of staffing under a new bill that the Democratic-led Legislature planned to pass Tuesday.

New York will require nursing homes to provide a daily average of 3.5 hours of nursing care per resident, and post information about nursing staffing levels.

