New York to allow instant lottery ticket delivery

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York regulators cleared the way for lottery players to order scratch-off tickets on their phones.

The state Gaming Commission approved a rule to allow companies to purchase and deliver instant scratch-off tickets for customers.

The maker of an app that recently began taking orders for New York lottery drawings like Mega Millions and Lotto hopes to start offering instant tickets within months.