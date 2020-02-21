GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State is threatening legal action over season passes sold at Fantasy Island.

The attorney general's office told 2 On Your Side that in just one day, more than 150 people who bought those passes have filed complaints about it.

And Friday morning, the attorney general sent a letter to Apex Parks demanding that those season passholders get refunds and threatening a lawsuit if they don't by March 2.

2 On Your Side reached out to Apex for a response. The company has not gotten back to us yet.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement on Friday:

"Thanks to responsiveness of the residents of Western New York, my office has received more than 150 complaints about Fantasy Island in the last day. That’s why, early this morning, my office took immediate steps, demanding that the amusement park’s owner provide refunds to consumers for season passes, meal plans, and other goods and services for the 2020 season.

"My office will not hesitate to take further legal action if these refunds are not issued. I continue to encourage every New Yorker affected by Fantasy Island’s closure to file a complaint on our website so that we can continue to fight to ensure every New York consumer is made whole."

Doug Mandell, the marketing director for Fantasy Island, released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying that the park has made the difficult decision to cease operations.

Mandell says despite significant investment in infrastructure, the park has not seen an improvement in operating results.

"Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure, rides and new themed areas, we have not seen an improvement in operating results. As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected. Guests may visit www.fantasyislandny.com for answers to commonly asked questions."

There were several reports that another Apex Parks Group amusement park, Indiana Beach Boardwalk, has closed and the rides from that location will be put up for sale. American Coaster Enthusiasts posted an article on Tuesday indicating Apex Parks were in the process of selling off rides from both parks and that a new owner was "not an option."

