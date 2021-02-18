New York State urging travelers to exercise caution this week

Gov. Cuomo says that up to 8" of snow is projected to hit the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions by Friday, which could impact travel.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to be cautious if they plan on driving in state this weekend, as winter weather is projected to hit downstate particularly hard.

Governor Cuomo says that up to 8 inches is projected to hit the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions by Friday, which could impact those traveling across the state.

The state expects the heaviest snowfall to hit south of the I-90 corridor late Thursday afternoon and into the night. Lighter snow is expected on Friday.

"New York's emergency management officials have been tracking this current storm for several days now, and while it appears to have reduced in strength, it still has the potential to create hazardous travel conditions, especially downstate," Governor Cuomo said.

The governor also added that New Yorkers are encouraged to limit travel to allow snow plows to safely clear the roads.

"New York's road crews are second to none and they will get the job done - they just need room to work. So, as the snow continues to intensify, New Yorkers should do their best to avoid unnecessary travel, and if you must drive somewhere, please do so as safely as possible and be sure to give plows the space they need."

The state provided the following winter safety tips:

