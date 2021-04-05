New York State updates COVID-19 guidance for weddings

Effective May 10, outdoor weddings can have up to 500 people. And starting May 19 indoor weddings can have a maximum of 250 people.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We've heard from many viewers asking how Monday's announcement about reopening will impact weddings this summer. And there are some pretty significant changes.

Effective May 10, outdoor weddings can have up to 500 people. The previous limit was 200. Then effective May 19, indoor weddings more than double - up to a maximum of 250 people.

Now you still have to abide by the 6 feet social distancing rule unless you require everyone show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.

"I think that really what has to happen is, couples have to be open to new dates, and venues have to as well try to be flexible with couples. But I have seen a lot of venues opening up and it makes me so happy that they're both indoor and outdoor," said Event and Wedding Coordinator Karina Lopez.