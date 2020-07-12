NYS Trooper who served WNY dies of illness connected to 9/11 assignment

State Police say Trooper Jennifer Czarnecki died over the weekend from illness connected to her assignment at the World Trade Center following the terrorist attacks.

ALBANY, N.Y. — It is with a heavy heart that the interim leader of the New York State Police announced the death of a trooper who most recently served in the Western New York area.

Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen announced that Trooper Jennifer Czarnecki passed away over the weekend from illness related to her assignment at the World Trade Center following the September 11 terrorist attacks. While there, Czarnecki was assigned to aid with search and recovery efforts as part of a State Police detail.

Trooper Czarnecki was sworn in to the State Police in October, 2000 and retired last month due to her worsening illness. She was last stationed here in Western New York with Troop A out of the State Police Boston barracks.