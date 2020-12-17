NYS Trooper rescues motorist stranded for over 10 hours in nearly 4 feet of snow

Troopers say the driver told them that he had been plowed in by a truck and that his car was covered with close to 4 feet of snow.

OWEGO, N.Y. — A New York State Trooper is being credited with rescuing a man who had been stranded in the snow for over 10 hours in his vehicle.

Dispatchers in Tioga County had received a number of 911 calls Thursday from a driver who ran off the road and needed assistance, but could not be located.

NYS Police Sgt. Cawley drover tot he area of State Route 17C in the Town of Owego, but could not find the driver. While he was patrolling the area, he noticed a row of mailboxes and waded through the high snow pile to check the addresses.

While digging through the snow, Sgt. Cawley hit the windshield of a vehicle. Inside the vehicle was the man who had been calling 911.

The man had been stranded for more than 10 hours with no heat due to a broken serpentine belt. He was removed from the vehicle and taken to Lourdes Hospital to be treated for hypothermia and frostbite.