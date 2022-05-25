NY State trooper injured in crash on I-90

The state trooper was driving on the eastbound I-90 around 2:40 p.m. when his patrol vehicle was hit from behind.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMBURG, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a crash involving a trooper that happened Wednesday on the I-90 in the Town of Hamburg.

According to New York State Police, Trooper Kenneth Filipski was driving on the eastbound I-90 around 2:40 p.m. when his patrol vehicle was hit from behind.

Troopers say Filipski was able to pull over the patrol vehicle on the left shoulder of the roadway and the other vehicle pulled over, as well. 2 On Your Side was told that trooper was rear-ended by a driver from Ohio.

Filipski wasn't seriously hurt, but he was taken to the hospital.

The driver who hit him was not hurt. They were given a ticket.