New York State Trooper struck by vehicle during 2020 protest files lawsuit

Ron Ensminger has filed a complaint against the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department, and Deyanna Davis. He was seriously injured on June 1, 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Trooper who was run over by a vehicle during a June 2020 protest has filed a lawsuit more than year after announcing the decision.

Ron Ensminger has filed a complaint against the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department, and Deyanna Davis. He was injured on June 1, 2020, when he was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Davis.

A city spokesperson told 2 On Your Side on Friday night that the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Ensminger was treated at Erie County Medical Center after he suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, after a car plowed through a police line on Bailey Avenue. Ensminger had been on the force for 19 years.

In announcing the lawsuit, his attorney, Thomas J. Grillo, Jr. of John J. Fromen, Attorneys at Law, said Ensminger "remains unable to return to work due to the seriousness of his injuries."