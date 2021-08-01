New York State Trooper entrance exam online for first time

The exam is administered January through April of 2022.

NEW YORK — The New York State Troopers entrance exam will be administered online for the first time in state history.

The test has been moved online to make it more accessible. This comes as the State Police have launched a new recruitment program to have more minorities and women serve in the ranks.

"It's critically important that our troopers reflect who we are as a state, and that's why we're reaching out to all communities to find the future leaders of the State Police. We encourage anyone looking to make a difference to consider a career as a New York State Trooper," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Of the 4,640 sworn members of the state troopers, 6% are Hispanic, 4% are Black and 1% are Asian or Pacific Islander. Eleven-percent of the total force are women.

Applications are now open for the entrance exam, which will be administered from January through April at authorized testing centers.

The test takes two hours to complete and costs candidates a total of $55. To qualify you must be a US citizen, between 20 and 29 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.