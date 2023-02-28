New York State Trooper car hit while helping a disabled vehicle on Thruway

A trooper's car was struck from behind while pulled over on the left shoulder on 1-90 west between the Pembroke and Depew exits.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A New York State Police car was hit while parked on the shoulder of the I-90 so the trooper could help a disabled vehicle on Monday night.

A trooper was parked behind a car on the left shoulder of the westbound I-90 between the Pembroke and Depew exits around 7:30 p.m. It had its emergency lights activated.

Quinten Simet, 25, of Hamburg was driving on I-90 West when he lost control of his vehicle because he was driving too fast and struck the trooper's car, according to the state police.

Trooper Jobity was in the car at the time and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.