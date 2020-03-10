New York State tops 11 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests

Cuomo said in a news release that 11 million tests have been conducted in New York State since the start of the pandemic. He also describes new hot spots.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced that 11 million COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been conducted in New York State since the pandemic began.

"This pandemic is not over. We continue to closely monitor the data throughout the state, push our testing capacity to new highs, and keep an especially close eye on the ZIP codes in hot spot areas, which represented 26 percent of yesterday's cases despite being home to 6.7 of the population," Cuomo said.

None of the hot spot zip codes included in a news release from Cuomo's office were in Western New York. The zip codes were in Orange and Rockland counties, as well as Brooklyn and Queens. These areas will have increased testing and rapid testing machines, according to the Governor's office.

The 10950 zip code in Orange County had the highest percent positive rate on Friday, with 27.6 percent of tests coming back positive. That same zip code also had the highest 14 day rolling average, with 17.1 percent of tests coming back positive.

Locally, Western New York's regional daily percent positive rate decreased from 1.2 percent on Thursday to 1.1 percent on Friday.

Statewide, six people died on Friday from the virus, including two Erie County residents. Thus far 25,505 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

Additionally, there are currently 647 people hospitalized in New York State for the virus, including 149 people in the ICU. Of those people in the ICU, 70 are intubated.