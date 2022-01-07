New York to reopen rent aid applications, halted since November

State Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler issued a preliminary injunction ordering New York to reopen its application portal for rent relief in three business days.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers will again have the chance to apply for COVID pandemic rental aid and temporary protection from eviction.

The state stopped accepting rental assistance applications in November. New Yorkers who apply for rental aid are protected from eviction while the state reviews their applications.

Housing advocates say Thursday’s ruling protects families vulnerable to eviction when New York’s statewide moratorium expires Jan. 15.

New York cautioned in November that the $2.4 billion set aside for rental relief will likely not cover additional applicants, and it closed the program to most new applications.

Hochul was asked Friday about the eviction moratorium, and whether she was prepared to let it expire.

"We're looking at both those issues," she said, "and these are conversations that I'm having privately with the leadership. And we'll be certainly letting the public know the outcome of those conversations. So to be determined, but people will be hearing our position on those very shortly."