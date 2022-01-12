NY to end eviction ban, reopen rent relief site

Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday that she's having conversations with the Legislature on what to do once the eviction ban ends Saturday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York will let its eviction and foreclosure moratorium expire at the end of the week, but will once again let people apply for eviction protection and rent relief.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday that she's having conversations with the Legislature on what to do once the eviction ban ends Saturday.

"We we want to do is let people know that, that is concluding very shortly. I'm having conversations with the Legislature on what to do on this issue," Hochul said.

The governor added, "We're very cognizant of the anxiety surrounding this, but it has been foreseen for a long time."