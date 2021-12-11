Judge hit by train in Depew 9 months ago seeks return to work

A New York Court system spokesperson says State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski wants to return, but that a couple of milestones need to met.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The judge who was hit by a train in Depew in March 2021 is now seeking his return to the bench.

A spokesperson for the New York Court system says State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski has asked to be reinstated, but that a couple of milestones still need to be met. The request is now being considered by the state's administrative judges.

The Buffalo News has reported that Judge Michalski was interviewed by the FBI days before the train incident, which was later called an "apparent suicide attempt."

Back in March, 2 On Your Side reported on the judge's ties to Pharaoh's Gentlemen's club owner Peter Gerace as his friend and former private practice lawyer. Gerace was picked up in Florida by federal agents, raising alleged involvement with illegal drugs and human trafficking, the same day Michalski was hit.

The accident happened just before noon on February 28, just west of the Amtrak train station in Depew.