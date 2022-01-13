Kennedy proposes OTB reforms

The New York State senator says bills would promote 'responsibility, accountability and transparency' at the much-criticized agency.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A series of legislative proposals announced Thursday by State Sen. Tim Kennedy are an effort to correct what he called “perverse dysfunction” at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp.

Kennedy proposes three bills in response to an audit by the Office of the State Comptroller, he said. The audit criticized OTB leadership for a bevy of issues, including managers and board members improperly taking tickets to luxury suites at sporting and music events at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center.

“There has been perverse dysfunction happening at the OTB and it needs to be addressed,” Kennedy told Investigative Post.