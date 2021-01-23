New York State Restaurant Association calling on NY to loosen restrictions

The New York State Restaurant Association is calling on the state to extend the statewide curfew for restaurants from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As neighboring states readjust restrictions that were imposed on restaurants during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the New York State Restaurant Association is calling on New York to do the same.

The New York State Restaurant Association is asking the state to loosen restrictions, such as extending the statewide curfew for restaurants from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., and allowing limited indoor dining in New York City.

As the Buffalo Bills head into their AFC Championship game for the first time in 25 years, the restaurant association believes events such as this can be celebrated safely in regulated spaces such as restaurants, bars and/or catering establishments rather than a party at someone's house.

In a press release the New York State Restaurant Association said in part, "Making amendments to state restrictions will give restaurants in New York City the opportunity for more business and allow upstate restaurants to seat an additional service that is not available under current curfew restrictions."

The restaurant association further states that Massachusetts recently eliminated curfews and adjusted capacity limits, while restaurants in Philadelphia reopened last week for indoor dining.

“We all know about the dire financial crisis facing the restaurant industry. And we all agree that we need to reopen the economy or there will be nothing left to reopen. We’re urging the state to take some small steps in that direction. Any help will go a long way toward the long-term survival of so many of our favorite restaurants,” said Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of NYSRA.