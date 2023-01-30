New York state ranks 2nd in 'Best Place for Singles', according to study

Where is the best place for singles? Believe it or not, New York state ranks in the top 10 of best states for singles.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and many singles will be looking for love.

Everyone has a checklist on what they're looking for in a date; attractiveness, good sense of humor, good education, etc.

But, where is the best place for singles? Believe it or not, New York state ranks in the top 10 of best states for singles.

That's according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub looked at 30 indicators of "dating-friendliness' across all 50 states. Among the items they compared:

Share of single adults

Access to online dating

Gender balance of singles

Mobile dating opportunities

Restaurants per capita

Movie theaters per capita

Crime rate

Median household income

New York state ranked second among their findings, behind California. Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Virginia rounded out the top 10.

Here is how New York rated:

Dating in New York (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

4th – % of Single Adults

18th – Gender Balance of Singles

23rd – Online-Dating Opportunities

22nd – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

17th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

1st – Restaurants per Capita

3rd – Movie Theaters per Capita

14th – Crime Rate

7th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Who were the worst states for singles?

West Virginia, Arkansas, North Dakota, Wyoming and Kentucky were ranked at the bottom.

For the full report, check out the WalletHub website.

If you're wondering how Buffalo ranked when cities were ranked for dating friendliness, Wallet Hub found that Buffalo ranked 85 out of 182 cities. To see more on how other cities ranked, check out the study on the WalletHub website.