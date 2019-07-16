New York is now the 17th state to raise the smoking age from 18 to 21 years old.

The new law was signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, making all tobacco products illegal for anyone under the age of 21. This includes cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and vaporizers.

The law was signed into legislation to discourage teens from getting hooked on tobacco products. According to the National Academy of Medicine, the smoking age change could prevent more lung cancer-related deaths.

The law will go into effect in 150 days.