Federal and state politicians from New York called for federal funding for electric school buses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two federal and state politicians representing Western New York are calling for federal funding for electric school buses.

Congressman Brian Higgins and New York State Senator Tim Kennedy held a news conference at First Student Bus Company on Friday to call for electric school buses funding to be included in the Build Back Better Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. They were joined by labor and environmental groups.

“This is an investment in our future, which will not only help meet climate goals but will decrease the risk of children experiencing respiratory health issues from breathing in diesel exhaust,” said Higgins, who serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Budget Committee.

“Federal investments in clean transportation support good-paying, sustainable jobs, protect the environment, and support the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The politicians advocated for the buses to be added to the bill packages because they say it will help put the country on a path toward a clean transportation future.

They want school buses go 100 percent electric in the next 14 years.