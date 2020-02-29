NEW YORK, USA — Troopers are warning the public about a new scam where a caller identifies themself as a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and advises you that your social security number is being suspended.

New York State Police say the DEA and other law enforcement agencies have no affiliation with social security matters.

New York State Police say you should never give your social security number or any other private information over the phone.

RELATED: Did you get this text message from your bank? Check your account now

RELATED: Albion Police warn residents of text message scams

RELATED: Town of Tonawanda Police warn residents of variety of scams