PENDLETON, N.Y. — A New York State Police vehicle was involved in a two-car crash at around 2:10 p.m. Saturday in the Town of Pendleton.

A State Police spokesperson told 2 on Your Side that a trooper, based out of Lockport, was driving south on Campbell Boulevard. The patrol vehicle was on the shoulder of the road when the trooper tried to make a U-turn to make a traffic stop.

During that U-turn attempt, the trooper hit another vehicle that was heading south on Campbell Boulevard.

State Police say both drivers were taken a hospital and treated for what were considered minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

RELATED: State Police in Clarence seek help with grand larceny suspect

RELATED: Missing: State Police trying to locate 67-year-old man

RELATED: State Police: Medina man charged with DWI; BAC nearly 4 times the legal limit