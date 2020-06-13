New York State Police to provide update Monday on injured trooper

Ron Ensminger had his pelvis shattered by the car that plowed through a police line on Bailey Avenue on June 1. He is a 19-year-veteran of the State Police.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police said they will soon provide an update on the health of the trooper who was run over in Buffalo earlier this month.

That update will come on Monday.

Trooper Ron Ensminger had his pelvis shattered by the car that plowed through a police line on Bailey Avenue on June 1. He is a 19-year-veteran of the State Police.

Overall, three people were injured in that incident.

All of the law enforcement personnel who were hit were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. The other two people, another state trooper and a Buffalo Police officer, were treated for minor injuries.

New York State Police said that Deyanna Davis was driving the vehicle that allegedly struck and injured three law enforcement officers on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

Davis was shot and arrested during a protest against police brutality centering around the viral police beating of Buffalo's own Quentin Suttles.

Davis has been charged with aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The judge set her bail at $200,000, and she is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.