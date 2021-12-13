State Police to open recruitment center in the Walden Galleria

The center is located inside the mall across from Dave & Busters.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The New York State Police are looking to add to their ranks and have opened a recruitment center in one of WNY's busiest shopping destinations.

The storefront will be located inside the Walden Galleria across from Dave & Busters.

Currently, NYSP is looking to sign up potential recruits for its upcoming Trooper Entrance Exam. It has contracted with VUE to offer the exam online at 54 testing centers throughout the state and at more than 250 locations across the country. This will enable candidates to choose when and where to take the test.

To qualify, you must be a US citizen, 20-29 years of age (maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty-up to a maximum of seven years), and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Additional qualifications are required at time of appointment to the ranks. Read more about them here.

Starting salary is $58,443, which rises to $82,677 after one year and includes full benefits and retirement.