BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are looking for new information on the death of an Erie County woman 42 years ago.

Jessica Rose Lane's body was found in the woods in Darien in November of 1977.

Investigators say she had fractured ribs, a fractured left elbow, and a fractured skull. They believe she was stabbed.

State Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call in Batavia at 716-344-6200.

