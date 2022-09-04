New York State Police hold recruitment event at Walden Galleria

Troopers were at the event to talk about the ongoing New York State Police entrance exam. The last test is at the end of the month, on April 30.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The New York State Police held a recruitment event Saturday afternoon at the Walden Galleria.

But if you're interested in taking it, you have to sign up early. That deadline is Sunday.

"You might be thinking about whether or not you want to be a state trooper, or whatever career you want to go," said Dominic Cianfrini, a Western New York native who just graduated from the NYSP's 210th Academy on March 21.

"If you don't take the test, you'll never have that option, so you have to at least sign up and take the test. Get yourself ranked on the list, and you can always contemplate whether or not you want to continue it thereafter."

Cianfrini is also an Academic Achievement Award recipient.

Added State Trooper James O'Callaghan of New York State Police: "The fact of the matter is, we only do this testing every two to four years, so if you want to be a trooper, you have to apply because we do have age limits. You've got to be from 20 to 29, and we'll add 7 years for every active year of military service."

Salaries for law enforcement officers start around $58,000. After one year of service, officers can make up to $82,000 with full benefits and a retirement package.