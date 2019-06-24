LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York State Police need your help in locating the driver of a black pickup truck.

State Police posted the information on their Facebook page. They're looking to identify the driver of this black, Dodge Ram pickup truck shown in the picture.

New York State Police need your help in locating the driver of a black pick up truck.

Provided by New York State Police

They say the man is described as a 60-year-old white male, average height and build with a white beard.

He was seen operating the vehicle in the Town of Newfane on June 14.

State Police provided no other details as to why they are looking for this driver. 2 On Your Side has reached out to their public information officer for more information.

If you know who might own this vehicle, you're asked to contact NYSP at: 716-434-5589.