CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It was 1977 when a Cheektowaga woman was murdered and found in the woods in Genesee County. Police are once again trying to crack the case nearly 42 years later.

"On November 25th, 1977, two hunters were out in the woods in Darien, Genesee County, and they stumbled across a partially decomposed body," New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan said.

The hunters found Jessica Rose Lane, 66, fully clothed with broken ribs, a fractured left elbow and a fractured skull, possibly from a stabbing. New York State Police think her killer dumped her body in the woods on Alley Road after murdering her somewhere else.

Lane was last seen at the Williamstown Apartments in Cheektowaga November 11, 1977. Her downstairs neighbors told police that the next morning, they heard two thumps.

"1977, most of the technology then doesn't even exist now, it's obsolete completely. So, what we've done is we've tried to take that old case and redo it now in 2019," O’Callaghan said.

About 10 years ago, New York State Police decided to revisit some cold cases pulling out the old boxes of reports and digitizing them. They say a lot sticks out about this one: Lane kept to herself, had a small circle of friends, and according to her family members, her home was immaculate.

Besides interviewing people she knew, from 2010 to 2014, police took DNA from a lot of family members to compare it to evidence.

"Unfortunately, we did not get a match at that time. We are currently looking at possibly retesting some stuff with a little bit different of technology to see what can we come up with, what other clues that could obviously indicate, or at least track down or narrow down our suspect pool," O’Callaghan said.

Trooper O'Callaghan says while they don't know the motive, they don't think it this was a random burglary, or something that happened by chance. He thinks something else was going on.

"This is a violent, up-close, and personal murder, so you can speculate that all day long, but the fact is we don't truly know why someone would do this without actually talking to them," he says. "This was somebody's mother. This was someone's sister, so you want to make sure that obviously the family member gets justice out of this."

Trooper O'Callaghan says police do have a few people they consider people of interest.

If you know anything or know someone who does, call NYSP at 716-344-6200 and refer to SJS # 3029541.

