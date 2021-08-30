State Police looking for pair of alleged shoplifters from Ulta Beauty

Troopers say the two women allegedly placed perfumes and cologne in large bags before walking out of the store.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — New York State Police are looking for two women in connection to a sizeable theft from the Ulta Beauty store located on Transit Road in Clarence.

Troopers say the pair entered the store shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 22. Surveillance cameras show the women walking over to the fragrances in the middle of the store where they allegedly put perfumes and colognes in large bags before walking out.

Both were wearing face masks. One of the women was wearing a black NY Yankees hat and wearing a black tank top and black shorts. The other had shoulder length black hair and was wearing a black shirt and gray pants. Troopers say the female in the gray pants walked towards Walmart and was picked up in a dark colored sedan.