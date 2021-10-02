NYSP investigating house fire, explosion in Allegany County

Two On Your Side is told multiple fire departments are currently at the scene of the explosion, along with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a house fire and/or explosion that happened Saturday afternoon in Allegany County.

Troopers were called to County Route 18 in the Town of Alma around 12:15 p.m. According to a New York State Police spokesperson, the residence was "completely demolished/engulfed."

The occupants of the residence are unknown at this time.