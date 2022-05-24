New York State Police investigating a fatal canoeing incident

Troopers responded to an overturned canoe at Conewango Creek on Saturday with one occupant unaccounted for.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating an overturned canoe in Conewango Creek from this weekend.

Troopers from Jamestown responded to the creek around 7 p.m. on Saturday for an overturned canoe with one occupant missing.

An investigation revealed that multiple people were canoeing when one of the canoes allegedly rolled over and the operator, Michael Leary, 46, of Pine Plains was unaccounted for.

Several agencies including the NYSP Underwater Recovery Unit, the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team, and local fire teams searched for Leary.

Leary was located on Monday, deceased.

Leary was not wearing a life jacket when his canoe rolled over.