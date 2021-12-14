30-year-old man killed in Allegany County crash

Edward D. Linnecke, Jr. of Allegany County was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man has died following a car crash Monday afternoon in Allegany County.

According to New York State Police, a 2013 Chrysler was driving south on County Route 9 in the Town of Scio when the vehicle drove off the roadway and hit a group of trees. During the crash, the vehicle flipped over.

Troopers say Edward D. Linnecke, Jr. of Allegany County was the only person in the vehicle. Linnecke was pronounced dead at the scene by the Allegany County Coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Olean General Hospital.