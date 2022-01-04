New York State Police investigate tractor trailer accident on NYS Thruway

The accident happened just after 4am Tuesday on the I-90W near exit 52 in the Town of Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The New York State Police are investigating a rollover tractor trailer accident on the NYS Thruway.

Investigators say the tractor trailer was traveling too fast on the 90W Exit 52 ramp near Walden Avenue and overturned. The truck overturned onto the concrete median trapping the driver.

The driver, Michael Zielinski, 57, of West Seneca, was taken to Mercy Hospital for head and neck pain.

Troopers say the truck was hauling scrap metal at the time of the accident. It was removed by a heavy duty tow truck. The ramp was reopened five hours after the accident.