NYSP holding recruitment event at Walden Galleria ahead of deadline to register for exam

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have questions about the upcoming New York State Police exam? The New York State Police will be hosting an event at the Recruitment Center at the Walden Galleria to answer any questions.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The deadline to register for the exam is Sunday, April 10.
One of the troopers available to answer questions includes Western New York native and Academic Achievement Award recipient Trooper Dominic Cianfrini, who just graduated from the NYSP 210th Academy on March 21, 2022.
Salaries for law enforcement officers start at $58,443, and after one year, officers will have opportunities to make up to $82,677. Officers also qualify for full benefits and retirement packages.