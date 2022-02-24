NYSP holding recruiting event Thursday at Bryant & Stratton College

Recruiters from New York State Police will be at the college Thursday, Feb. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. along with representatives from Bryant & Stratton College.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New York State Police will be holding a free informational recruiting event Thursday at Bryant & Stratton College in Orchard Park.

Recruiters from New York State Police will be at the college Thursday, Feb. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. along with representatives from Bryant & Stratton College. Both will be on hand to share insight about college credit requirements for any interested students, and to share additional information about the exam registration process.

K-9 units will also be at the college during the recruiting event. The college notes that anyone interested in learning more about the K-9 units will be able to take a free class.

Salaries for law enforcement officers start at $58,443, and after one year, officers will have opportunities to make up to $82,677. Officers also qualify for full benefits and retirement packages.

The recruiting event will be open to the public, but it's recommended for anyone who plans on attending to RSVP ahead of time by emailing sgmakosy@bryanstratton.edu or by calling (716) 677-9500.