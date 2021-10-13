x
New York State Police holding free car seat safety check Saturday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York State Police will be hosting a free car seat safety check on Saturday for any parents or guardians who need a little help.  

The child passenger seat safety check is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New York State Police Lockport Barracks located at 6566 Dysinger Road in Lockport.

Troopers say certified passenger safety technicians will be on site to install, inspect and/or check car seats.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment for the event, email New York State Police at atraffic@troopers.ny.gov or call (585) 344-6228. 

