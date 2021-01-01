NYSP shoot Cattaraugus County man after responding to violent domestic incident

The department says 40-year-old Ryan Ehman of Portville charged at responding troopers with a bow and arrow.

PORTVILLE, N.Y. — State Police say they were forced to shoot a Cattaraugus County man after responding to a call of a violent domestic incident overnight.

The department says one of its patrols was called to an address on Yubadam Rd. in the Village of Portville around 1:30 AM. After speaking with the victim, they say 40-year-old Ryan Ehman advanced towards troopers armed with a bow and arrow. When Ehman refused several commands to drop the weapons, one of the troopers discharged his weapon striking Ehman .

Charges are pending against Ehman, who was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC. His condition is not known at this time.